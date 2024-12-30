The Daily Acca: Back a trio of Premier League wins in 5/1 treble

Blues to get back on track at Portman Road

Brighton's miserable run to continue

Another bad night for Man United

Ipswich put in a respectable performance at the Emirates three days ago, but they were still beaten 1-0, and I can't see them finding things much easier against Chelsea this evening.

Kieran McKenna's side have now lost five of their last six outings, and they failed to even find the net in four of those defeats. They haven't won at Portman Road all season, and it's just two points from the last 21 available.

The Blues suffered a shock 1-2 home defeat to Fulham on Boxing Day, and that came on the back of a goalless draw at Goodison Park. Enzo Maresca's men have largely been impressive this year though, and with plenty of goals across the team will surely prove too strong for the hosts.

Both Aston Villa and Brighton are probably a bit lower in the table than they hoped they would be at this stage of the season, but a win for either tonight would push them back into contention for a European place, and it's the former that I think will be successful at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's hosts fell to a 3-0 loss at Newcastle on Boxing Day, but they conceded a very early goal, and then had Jhon Duran sent off at the half hour mark.

Prior to that they had returned to form with four wins in five in all competitions, and in front of their own fans it's three straight league victories.

The Seagulls failed to even beat a terrible travelling Brentford team last time, and that extended their winless run to six. Given that they only had to face Southampton, Fulham, Leicester, Crystal Palace, West Ham and the aforementioned Brighton during that period, alarm bells must have started to ring at the Amex.

Ruben Amorim must now realise how big of a job he has on his hands at Old Trafford, as his team have now lost their last three - conceding nine goals and scoring just three of their own.

In the league, a 0-3 home loss to Bournemouth was followed by a 2-0 defeat at Molineux on Boxing Day, and with Newcastle back in form, I can see the home fans being left very disappointed tonight.

Eddie Howe's visitors have now won their last four in all competitions, with Alexander Isak being in red-hot form. The Swedish striker has scored seven goals across his last six appearances, and that includes a hat-trick at Ipswich nine days ago.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea, Aston Villa & Newcastle all to Win SBK 5/1

