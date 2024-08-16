The Daily Acca: Three points for United in this 9/4 treble

PSG to move on from Mbappe

Ten Hag to open up with a win

Coventry to prove too strong at home

PSG kick off their title defence in the post Kylian Mbappe era with an away trip to Le Havre, and I just can't see them slipping up at all.

The hosts narrowly avoided relegation last season, as they finished 15th in the 18 club division, and their friendly results have been vastly underwhelming - they were beaten 0-6 by Bochum less than a week ago.

Luis Enrique hasn't replaced Mbappe with a big money signing, but he has still strengthened the squad, and they won this fixture 0-2 last term.

Erik ten Hag starts another season as Manchester United manager, and while they face a battle to finish in the top four, expectations within the club remain high.

He has a few injuries to contend with ahead of this campaign opener, but they played okay to take Man City to penalties in the Community Shield, and they should be able to beat a Fulham side that could struggle this year.

Marco Silva was able to cope with the loss of Aleksandar Mitrović last season, but João Palhinha's exit could prove very troublesome indeed. He was a crucial cog in the team, and with him missing from the midfield, I can see them lurking towards the bottom end of the table.

The Sky Blues were beaten in their opening Championship fixture of the season at Stoke, but they bounced back with a victory over Bristol City in the Carabao Cup, and Mark Robins' men are notoriously strong at home.

Oxford make the perfect start to life in the second tier as they beat Norwich 2-0, but that was at the Kassam Stadium, and getting results on the road is a different proposition entirely.

Coventry only lost six times at home last year, and four of those came from April onwards when they were involved in a highly successful FA Cup run. Expect them to make a winning return this evening.

Recommended Bet Back PSG, Man United & Coventry all to Win SBK 9/4