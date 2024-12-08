Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: Tears for Tottenham in this 4/1 treble

Tottenham manager - Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou is starting to come under a bit of pressure at Spurs

It's a 4/15.00 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, with the action coming from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.

  • Tottenham's poor run to continue

  • Napoli to exact revenge on Lazio

  • Sevilla to come up short again

Leg 1 Chelsea (90mins) @ 1/12.00 (16:30)

Chelsea can move within four points of Liverpool at the top with a win at Spurs today, and given the respective form of the two clubs, I make the visitors a good bet at even money.

Enzo Maresca has definitely exceeded expectations since his arrival at the Bridge, and he looks to have found a winning formula with the big squad of players he has at his disposal.

They are the joint leading scorers in the division, and only Man City and Liverpool have beaten them this term. Their last three in the league were all victories, and that includes two away trips.

Tottenham have hit a bad patch, and with their fixtures coming thick and fast, with a thin squad to choose from, Ange Postecoglou could be in for a long afternoon.

Leg 2 Napoli (90mins) @ 5/61.84 (19:45)

Lazio picked up a 3-1 victory over Napoli in the Coppa Italia during the week, but that was at Stadio Olimpico, and Napoli would have definitely prioritised this league fixture over the cup one.

Antonio Conte has restored Gli Azzurri to the kind of side that won the Serie A the season before last, and it's been six victories from seven home matches in the league this year.

The visitors had been on fire prior to last weekend's game at Parma, but they were beaten 3-1, and it's worth noting that when they come up against one of the top clubs, they tend to be beaten.

Leg 3 Atletico Madrid (90mins) @ 1/31.33 (20:00)

Atletico Madrid are in third place in La Liga, but if they win their two games in hand, they would be level on points with current leaders, Barcelona.

Diego Simeone's side are on an eight match winning run in all competitions, and they racked up 14 goals during their last three.

Sevilla are in 13th, as they are still struggling to return to the kind of form that saw them routinely finish in the top six. It's just one win in seven on the road this term, and three of their last five have ended in defeat.

Recommended Bet

Back Chelsea, Napoli & Atletico Madrid all to Win

SBK4/1

Now check out these Sunday Bet Builders

Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 83pts

Returned: 85.05pts

P/L: +2.05pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

