The Daily Acca: Start the week with goals

Both of these teams are out of form, with Monza being second from bottom and Udinese slipping into mid-table following a promising start to the campaign.

I am expecting the pair of them to find the net at the U-Power Stadium this evening, with BTTS backers having collected in five of the visitors' seven away fixtures this term - including each of their last three.

The hosts head into this match having lost their last two at home by 0-1 scorelines, but they came against AC Milan and Lazio, and prior to that they had four on the bounce see this selection land. It's also worth noting that their last two games, which were both on the road, finished 1-1.

The pressure is mounting on Julen Lopetegui, and even though you could argue that they deserved better than the 3-1 loss they suffered at Leicester last week, it was still another three goals conceded.

This home fixture with Wolves is an absolute must-win for the Hammers, but whatever happens, I can't see either team keeping a clean sheet.

The visitors had started to get their campaign on track, but a 2-4 loss to Bournemouth and a 4-0 defeat at Everton has Gary O'Neil's men four points adrift of safety.

Putting the ball in the net hasn't been an issue for them though, and they have scored in five of their last six away from Molineux.

Two more struggling teams now, this time in La Liga, where I again think that BTTS is a great bet at what looks to be an inflated price of 6/42.50.

Espanyol have just lost five straight away matches, but they did score in four of them, so it's not like they don't stand a great chance of grabbing a goal at the fourth from bottom, Getafe.

The hosts have been beaten in just one of their eight home league outings this term, but it's just two clean sheets in the last six - with this selection landing in two of their last four here.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Monza v Udinese, West Ham v Wolves & Getafe v Espanyol SBK 13/2

