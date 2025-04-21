The Daily Acca: Sky Blues to win in this 11/2 Championship Treble

Sky Blues to solidify their place in the top six

Norwich to be beaten again

Pompey to confirm their survival

Plymouth have won their last two outings at Home Park to give themselves a chance of survival, but Coventry have been excellent under Frank Lampard, and they need the points just as much to further their Play-off hopes.

The Sky Blues beat West Brom on Good Friday, but with both Bristol City and Middlesbrough winning, the race for fifth and sixth is a tight three horse race.

Admittedly the visitors have failed to win on any of their last three road trips, but despite Plymouth's two recent victories, they are still bottom of the table and the worst team in the division statistically.

Norwich appear to be on the beach for the summer, as after dropping out of the race for the top six, they have taken just a single point from the last 12 available.

The Canaries were beaten 3-5 at Carrow Road by Portsmouth on Friday, and they have only won four away games all season - losing in 11 of the 21 in total.

Millwall are in ninth, and while they are six points off Coventry in sixth, they still won't have given up hopes of the Play-offs - even if it is unlikely.

Alex Neil's men were beaten at Ewood Park last time, but prior to that it had been three straight wins, and they have won their last three at home. Neil will also be motivated to pick up a victory over his former employer, having been sacked by Norwich in 2017.

There isn't much on the line at Fratton Park this afternoon, as Watford can no longer make the Play-offs, and Portsmouth being relegated seems highly unlikely.

With that in mind, I am taking the hosts for the win, mainly because they have home advantage and come into the game in the slightly better form.

Pompey won 5-3 at Carrow Road on Friday, and prior to that picked up a point here against Derby. The Hornets have lost their last two, and while they came against West Brom and Burnley, they also have a poor away record this term.

Tom Cleverley's side have won just four of 21 on their travels - taking just a single point from the last 12 available. Meanwhile, John Mousinho's hosts have won 10 of 21 here - with all 10 coming from their last 15.

Recommended Bet Back Coventry, Millwall & Portsmouth all to Win SBK 11/2

