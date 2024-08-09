The Daily Acca: Sky Blues to lead the way in this 5/1 Acca
It's the first Saturday of the Championship season, and with everything kicking off early, Paul Robinson has put together a trio of wins that add up to around the 5/16.00 mark.
Coventry to start strong at Stoke
No worries for Boro at the Riverside
Title favourites to open with a win
Leg 1 Coventry (90mins) @ 13/82.63 (12:30)
The Sky Blues enjoyed another strong campaign last time, as while they didn't quite make the Play-offs this time, they had a dream run in the FA Cup and made it all the way to Wembley.
Callum O'Hare has departed, but it's the norm for Coventry to lose a top talent in the summer, and the main thing is that they have kept Mark Robins in the dugout.
A couple of strong looking signings makes me believe that they are real promotion contenders, and they can open with a win at Stoke.
The hosts start their campaign with Steven Schumacher still in charge, but he hardly set the world alight since he joined in December. He led the team to more losses than wins, and I have concerns about their ability to score goals.
Leg 2 Middlesbrough (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (12:30)
There is no denying that Middlesbrough underperformed last season, as they could only finish eighth, but they did improve as the campaign progressed.
Michael Carrick will be hopeful of a top six challenge this year, as their underlying numbers were quite good, and they would be unlucky to suffer as many injuries this time around.
Swansea head to the Riverside having finished 14th last term. Luke Williams was in charge since January, but a bit like Schumacher at Stoke, he led the team to more defeats than he did victories.
I very much doubt that they will be involved in a relegation scrap, but I just can't see them getting a result on Teesside.
Leg 3 Leeds (90mins) @ 3/101.30 (12:30)
Leeds start the season as favourites to win the Championship, and while they are more than capable of doing that, they clearly can't be trusted given their history.
I do expect Daniel Farke's men to make a winning start at Elland Road though. They won 16 of their 23 at home last year, and they have a relatively easy start this lunchtime.
Portsmouth have been promoted from League One, and while they aren't expected to go straight back down, a lower-mid-table finish is probably going to be about par for them.
