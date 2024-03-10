The Daily Acca: Salah to inspire Liverpool win

Reds to return to the top

Liverpool and Man City start the day in second and third, but a win for either team will see them go top, above Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has had plenty of injuries to contend with in recent weeks, but his side have kept on winning, with their 0-1 victory at the City Ground last weekend a potential pivotal point in the title race.

Man City have been in cracking form too, and they now have all of their big guns available. Phil Foden has always enjoyed playing Liverpool in recent years, but it's worth noting that City have won just once at Anfield, since Nicolas Anelka scored an injury time winner here in May 2003.

Mo Salah is back for the Reds, and Darwin Nunez is finally showing some consistency, so I make the hosts a decent bet at the prices.

Daniele De Rossi has Roma in great form, and he has led the team to seven wins from his 10 games in charge to date. They thrashed Brighton 4-0 in the Europa League during the week, and it was their ninth match from their last 11 to see Over 2.5 backers collect.

That has helped take their Over 2.5 success rate to 63% in Sere A this term, and that includes all of their last four on the road.

Fiorentina only have a 44% success rate for this bet, but they were involved in a seven goal thriller in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, and three of their last four at home in the league have finished with at least three goals.

Villarreal are head and shoulders above the competition in Spain when it comes to matches involving both teams to score. Their percentage of 81% is a full 20% higher than their nearest competitor, and Betis are in the top half when it comes to that regard.

They meet tonight in Seville, and the hosts are badly in need of the three points to keep them on the coattails of the top five. The visitors are in mid-table, with little to play for, but their matches have all been about entertainment this term.

