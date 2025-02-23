The Daily Acca: Salah to be involved again in this 7/1 shot

Salah to contribute again for Liverpool

A seventh straight away BTTS for Juventus

Sociedad to bust a few coupons

It is not my usual tactic to include a player related bet in the Daily Acca, but given the level of form that Mo Salah has shown this season, I think that 8/111.73 for him to score or assist at the Etihad is a great bet.

Since the beginning of November, the hosts have played 11 times at home in all competitions, and they have kept just three clean sheets - with one coming against Salford in the FA Cup. In four of the eight they conceded in, their opponents scored at least twice.

One of those teams that scored over two goals was Real Madrid, and this is a Liverpool side that are on par with them - if not even better.

Admittedly the Reds have looked a bit below their best in recent outings, but they got a huge boost yesterday with Arsenal losing, and the pressure that was on this game has dropped just a little bit.

Moving back to Salah himself, in 26 Premier League matches this season he has scored 24 goals and made 15 assists - with this selection landing on 22 occasions.

Juventus exited the Champions League during the week, as they failed to hold on to their 2-1 lead over PSV, and they now need to bounce back and concentrate on making sure they qualify for next season's version.

They start the day sitting fifth in Serie A, but they have a game in hand over Lazio in fourth, and the margin of difference is just a single point.

I certainly won't be backing them to win at Cagliari though, and I much prefer the both teams to score option at the prices.

The hosts did draw 0-0 at Atalanta last time, but all of their last three here have seen this selection land, and they are without a clean sheet in five in front of their own fans.

The stats are even better for Juve, as they head to Sardinia on a run of six straight away league matches to finish with goals for both teams.

Real Sociedad are a short price to beat Leganes in La Liga this evening, but I have my doubts, and think that the value lies in opposing them for win purposes.

Firstly, Imanol Alguacil's men were involved in Europa League action on Thursday night, and they were involved in a competitive affair for the first hour.

Secondly, their win percentage at home is down at 42% this season, with just five victories from 12 in the league on this ground.

Finally, despite their struggles just two places above the relegation zone, Leganes have avoided defeat in eight of their dozen on the road - drawing on seven occasions.

Recommended Bet Back Mo Salah to Score or Assist, BTTS in Cagliari v Juventus, and Leganes to Win or Draw SBK 7/1

Now check out Max Liu's Sunday Bet Builders