The Daily Acca: Saints to lose in this 11/4 shot

Cagliari are winless so far this season, and perhaps more worryingly, since an opening pair of draws, they have now lost their last three matches - all without scoring a goal.

It is going to be tough for them to go to Parma and get a result this evening, even if the hosts have only just been promoted from Serie B.

Fabio Pecchia's side have taken five points from their initial five fixtures, and although it's just one point from the last nine available, they have been scoring goals, and the losses have been by one goal margins.

They already hold a home victory over AC Milan this term, and in their only other home fixture, they drew 1-1 with Fiorentina.

The Cherries head into tonight's game having just lost to Chelsea and Liverpool, but I can forgive them that, and they should have no real trouble in picking up all three points against Southampton.

The Saints lost their opening four league matches of the campaign, and while they took their first point last time, it was in a home fixture against Ipswich.

Bournemouth have been quite impressive under Andoni Iraola, and after a relatively tough run of games, they can put a second win of the season on the board.

Las Palmas weren't far off being relegation last season, and with just three points from their opening seven games of this campaign, they start the day sitting bottom of La Liga.

A trip to Villarreal isn't exactly the ideal fixture to help them move up the table, and with three losses from three on the road, to date, I can't see them improving on that.

The hosts have only been beaten once this term, and that came against Barcelona. They have already beaten Celta Vigo, Mallorca and Espanyol, and they have far too much firepower for the struggling visitors.

