The Daily Acca: Reds to kick off this 9/1 treble

Don't assume that Liverpool will be on the beach

Roma to remain on course for Champions League football

Juventus to be beaten in Bologna

With the title in the bag, there seems to be a general consensus that Liverpool will ease off in their remaining four games of the season, but even if they do a little bit, I can't leave them unbacked at 15/82.88 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are battling for a Champions League place for next year, but they were involved in European action on Thursday, and even an easy 1-4 away victory will have taken something out of them.

It's also worth noting that some of Arne Slot's men are chasing personal records, with Mo Salah trying to get to 20 goals and 20 assists - he is just two assists shy.

This game means a lot to the Blues in regards to the race for the top five, but the value is definitely on the visitors.

Roma's remarkable season continued last week, as they went to the title chasing Inter and beat them 0-1, which means that Claudio Ranieri's men are just one point behind Bologna in fifth, and two adrift of Juventus in fourth - with those two clubs facing-off against each other this evening.

Claudio Ranieri has led the club to 21 victories in this 35 competitive matches in charge since he came out of retirement to take over as manager in mid-November, and they haven't been beaten in Serie A since December 15th - winning 13 of their 18 since.

Fiorentina head to Stadio Olimpico just a single point behind the hosts, but they were involved in a highly competitive Europa Conference League game on Thursday, and with that tie still on a knife-edge, the runners-up in that competition for the last two season's might have one eye on the second leg.

Onto the aforementioned clash between Bologna and Juventus now, and given the home record of the former, I have to like the chances of the hosts at odds-against.

There is a bit of added spice to this fixture, as following a highly successful campaign for Bologna last year, Juventus took their manager in the summer - with Thiago Motta eventually being sacked by the Turin club in March.

Vincenzo Italiano was the man who took over from Motta at Bologna last summer, and to get them back in the hunt for a Champions League place is quite a remarkable achievement.

Their home record has a lot to do with that, as it's just one defeat from 17 in front of their own fans - winning on 10 occasions, including seven of their last eight.

Meanwhile, Juve, have taken just a single point from their last three on the road, and it's just three wins in 11.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool, Roma & Bologna all to Win SBK 9/1

