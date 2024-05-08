The Daily Acca: Real Madrid to win in this 9/2 treble
Wednesday's Daily Acca is a 9/25.50 treble for Paul Robinson and it features the action from the Europa Conference League, Champions League and League One Play-offs.
-
Goals for both teams in Belgium
-
Clinical Madrid to beat Bayern
-
Posh to get the job done at home
BTTS in Club Brugge v Fiorentina @ 13/20 (17:45)
Fiorentina take a 3-2 lead to Belgium for this Europa Conference League semi-final, and while the outcome of the tie is very much in the balance, I am confident of both teams scoring.
Three goals were scored in the first half in Florence, and the hosts have found the net in every single one of their home matches in this competition this season.
The visitors didn't score at Viktoria Plzen in the quarter-finals, but they racked up eight goals across their four previous away fixtures in this year's Conference League.
Real Madrid (90mins) @ 4/51.80 (20:00)
The football romantic in me would like to see Bayern book their place alongside Dortmund in this year's Champions League final - especially as it would mean Harry Kane potentially winning the trophy at Wembley. However, I just can't see them getting a result at the Bernabeu.
Thomas Tuchel's side have been rather disjointed this season, and they were well off the pace in the Bundesliga. They have performed better in this competition, but even with home advantage, they failed to beat Real in the first leg.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are the masters of getting big results when they need them, and since their last defeat here in April 2023, they have played 30 times in all competitions, and won 24 of them.
Peterborough (90mins) @ 5/61.84 (20:00)
Peterborough need to turn around a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of this League One Play-off semi, but with this being at London Road, I fancy them to at least win the match and force extra time at least.
Posh beat Oxford here by a 3-0 scoreline in December, and they are usually good for lots of goals in front of their own fans.
The U's do have a good away record, but at 5/61.84, I think the hosts are the value, as they look to banish the memories of last year's heartbreak against Sheffield Wednesday.
Recommended bets
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 211pts
Returned: 180.53pts
P/L: -30.47pts
