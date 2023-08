You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Hull have made a strong start to their season, as after losing to an injury time goal at Carrow Road, they have since gone on to beat both Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn - scoring six goals in the process.

They might not be the most consistent team in the division, but they are clearly in good form and can win at home against Bristol City this evening.

The visitors were beaten 0-2 at home by Birmingham last weekend, and while that was their first defeat of the campaign, Nigel Pearson's men aren't among the best teams in the Championship.

Monaco surprised me last week, as they cruised past Strasbourg 3-0, and I now have every confidence that they will make it nine points from nine at Nantes this evening.

The hosts have played two and lost two, and they only narrowly avoided relegation from Ligue One last term. They have already been beaten here by Toulouse this year, and Monaco scored four times in their opening away victory at Clermont.

Real Madrid have won their opening two La Liga fixtures of the season, and they were both away from home. They are on the road again tonight, and they should be able to make it the hat-trick.

Celta Vigo are their opponents, and they are winless from their first two matches - which includes a loss at home to Osasuna.

Unless there is significant improvement from Rafael Benitez's side, I can't see them laying too much of a glove on the men from Madrid.