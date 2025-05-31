The Daily Acca: PSG to finally land the big one in this 5/1 shot
The Champions League Final takes centre stage today, and a selection from club football's showpiece kicks off Paul Robinson's 5/16.00 Daily Acca.
PSG to make history
Nashville to win again at home
Atlanta's poor away run to continue
Leg 1 PSG (90mins) @ 1/12.00 (20:00)
It was in 2011 that life at PSG changed when they were purchased by Qatar Sports Investments. Fourteen years later, they are only in their second Champions League Final, but this time, I expect them to complete their project.
Luis Enrique's side have been the best team in the competition, knocking out Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the last three rounds. They also have the advantage that they have had the Ligue One title sewn up for weeks, and have been able to take their foot off the gas domestically.
The same can't be said for Inter, as the Serie A title went down to the wire, culminating in a win for Napoli only eight days ago.
Their semi-final tie against Barcelona will live long in the memory, but the gas tank is starting to flash red in my eyes, and this should be PSG's crowning moment.
Leg 2 Nashville SC (90mins) @ 4/61.67 (21:30)
Taking it down a notch or two now, we go into the MLS for an Eastern Conference clash in which I expect Nashville to get the win over New York City.
The hosts are third in the standings having won eight of their 16 fixtures to date, and it's four wins and a draw from their last five in Tennessee.
The visitors are in eighth, and while the difference in points is only four, their road record isn't great. It's three defeats from their last six on their travels, and they failed to score in four of those games.
Leg 3 NY Red Bulls (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (00:30)
Another Eastern Conference fixture tonight sees New York Red Bulls host Atlanta United, and with the home side dominating on their own patch this season, the price on Sandro Schwarz's men looks fairly decent.
The Red Bulls have won six of eight in New Jersey so far this campaign, with their last three results being 1-0, 7-0 and 4-2.
Atlanta head to the north-east having just won twice in front of their own fans, but they are winless in six away from home this term - losing three of their last four.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 175pts
Returned: 167.42pts
P/L: -7.58pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
