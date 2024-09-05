The Daily Acca: Portugal to bring home this 4/1 shot

Spain to continue their dominance

Scots to get back on track at Hampden

Portugal to see-off Croatia

Euro 2024 winners, Spain, kick off their Nations League campaign tonight, and I see no reason why they won't pick up the win in Serbia.

Luis de la Fuente were by far the best team in Germany during the summer, so it isn't like they fluked their way to victory. A combination of youth with a couple of experienced players was a winning formula and this could be the start of a new era of dominance.

Serbia exited in the group stage of the Euros, failing to win a game against either England, Slovenia and Denmark. Dragan Stojković remains in charge, but his big players didn't fire during the tournament, and Aleksandar Mitrović's move to Saudi Arabia has clearly affected his game negatively.

The Scots massively underperformed at the Euros, but that is seemingly par for the course for the Tartan Army at major tournaments, and I can see them doing quite well in the Nations League again.

Steve Clarke's men are up in League A this year, so things will be tougher than usual, but they can definitely contend for a place in the top two.

A home fixture against Poland is arguably their easiest match of the group, and with Hampen Park rocking as usual, I think they can start with a victory.

The visitors also exited during the group stage of the Euros, and while they had a tough draw, their key players have nearly all past their peak.

The other two teams in Scotland's group are Portugal and Croatia, and I expect Roberto Martinez' side to open up with a victory.

The hosts exited the Euros on penalties against France in the quarter-finals, and what was apparent was that Cristiano Ronaldo still holds all the power when it comes to the Portugal team.

He is expected to again line up against Croatia this evening, and while that might not be the best option for the side, the visitors have their own issues to contend with.

Luka Modric turns 39 next week, and he is still the key man for Zlatko Dalić, as he hasn't been able to come up with a plan to replace him. The Croats didn't win any of their group games in Germany, as they were beaten by Spain and held by both Albania and Italy.

Recommended Bet Back Spain, Scotland & Portugal all to Win SBK 4/1

