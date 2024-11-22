The Daily Acca: Plymouth to win in this 12/1 treble

Both teams to score in League Two

Plymouth to remain strong at home

Take the value on goals in La Liga

Cheltenham had climbed the table thanks to an unbeaten run of four in League Two - two wins and two draws - but that came to an end last weekend, as they lost 3-2 at MK Dons.

Tranmere had gone six without a win up until mid-October, but they then managed to win at Bromley, and while they then lost their next two, prior to the international break they beat Newport 2-1.

I am expecting both teams to score Whaddon Road this evening, with this selection landing in all of the hosts' last four in front of their own fans, and the last three of the visitors' away games. They will also both view this as a winnable match, so negative tactics probably won't apply.

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth are down in 18th place in the Championship, but their record at Home Park has been pretty good, and they look overpriced to beat the in-form, Watford.

Tom Cleverley's visitors are up in sixth place, and while they did win at Hillsborough at the beginning of the month, they have since lost at Swansea, which was their sixth away defeat from their last seven.

The selection have only been beaten here once this year, and they have taken 13 points from the last 15 available - including a victory over league leaders, Sunderland.

La Liga isn't the most high-scoring league in European football, but we are getting a big price about BTTS in tonight's sole fixture, and I think the stats would suggest that it is a value bet.

Getafe have just lost their last two matches by a 1-0 scoreline, but prior to that they had had three 1-1 draws in a row, and 60% of their last five at home have finished with both teams finding the net.

Valladolid drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao last time, and that was their sixth La Liga fixture out of the last seven to also see BTTS backers collect - which includes three of their last four away from home.

Recommended Bet Back Plymouth to Win, and BTTS in both Cheltenham v Tranmere & Getafe v Valladolid SBK 12/1







