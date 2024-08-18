The Daily Acca: Plenty of goals in this 5/1 shot

No clean sheet for the champs

Roma's away goal trend to continue

Serie A new-boys to score in Rome

Manchester City's two main title rivals both won their campaign opener yesterday, and while I am not convinced that the champions will be able to follow suit this afternoon, I do expect both teams to score backers to collect.

Chelsea have become a bit of a laughing stock due to their transfer policy, but the fact remains that Enzo Maresca has some quality players to pick from.

The Blues finished the season well last year, and while the manager has changed, the nucleus of the squad hasn't.

This fixture last term was a 4-4 classic, and I can see multiple goals for both teams.

Cagliari narrowly avoided relegation last season, and they have brought in Davide Nicola as manager to push them higher up the table.

Roma retain their faith in Daniele De Rossi, as he led the club to 14 victories from 26 games since being appointed as Jose Mourinho's replacement.

They ended the previous campaign with six of their seven away fixtures seeing this selection land, and the hosts finished the season with their last 10 home outings having goals at both ends.

Venezia are back in Serie A for the first time since 2022, and they start life in the deep end with an away fixture at Lazio.

Marco Baroni is the new man in charge for the White and Sky Blues, as he aims to improve on the club's seven placed finish last year.

The visitors will no doubt find this tough, but they will carry all the momentum from the previous campaign, and they have a great chance of finding the net at Stadio Olimpico.





Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Chelsea v Man City, Cagliari v Roma & Lazio v Venezia SBK 5/1

