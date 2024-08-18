The Daily Acca: Plenty of goals in this 5/1 shot
It's all about goals for Paul Robinson today, with his Daily Acca being a 5/16.00 BTTS treble that starts with the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.
-
No clean sheet for the champs
-
Roma's away goal trend to continue
-
Serie A new-boys to score in Rome
Leg 1 BTTS in Chelsea v Man City @ 1/21.50 (16:30)
Manchester City's two main title rivals both won their campaign opener yesterday, and while I am not convinced that the champions will be able to follow suit this afternoon, I do expect both teams to score backers to collect.
Chelsea have become a bit of a laughing stock due to their transfer policy, but the fact remains that Enzo Maresca has some quality players to pick from.
The Blues finished the season well last year, and while the manager has changed, the nucleus of the squad hasn't.
This fixture last term was a 4-4 classic, and I can see multiple goals for both teams.
Leg 2 BTTS in Cagliari v Roma @ 4/51.80 (19:45)
Cagliari narrowly avoided relegation last season, and they have brought in Davide Nicola as manager to push them higher up the table.
Roma retain their faith in Daniele De Rossi, as he led the club to 14 victories from 26 games since being appointed as Jose Mourinho's replacement.
They ended the previous campaign with six of their seven away fixtures seeing this selection land, and the hosts finished the season with their last 10 home outings having goals at both ends.
Leg 3 BTTS in Lazio v Venezia @ 23/20 (19:45)
Venezia are back in Serie A for the first time since 2022, and they start life in the deep end with an away fixture at Lazio.
Marco Baroni is the new man in charge for the White and Sky Blues, as he aims to improve on the club's seven placed finish last year.
The visitors will no doubt find this tough, but they will carry all the momentum from the previous campaign, and they have a great chance of finding the net at Stadio Olimpico.
Now read Max Liu's Premier League Bet Builders
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 8pts
Returned: 3.29pts
P/L: -4.71pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Chelsea v Man City: Back Maresca's Blues in 17/1 Bet Builder say Opta
-
Football Betting Tips
Brentford v Crystal Palace: Expect goals and back 9/2 shot
-
Football Betting Tips
Leicester v Tottenham: Dejan vu as goals expected in 11/4 & 10/1 Bet Builders
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League MD1: Jimmy The Punts Sunday best bets featuring a 33/1 punt
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL Championship Tips: The Best Bets for MD2 including a 4/1 anytime goalscorer