The Daily Acca: Owls to bring home this 4/1 shot

Dons to make no mistake at Pittodrie

St Johnstone to come up short at Kilmarnock

Rooney to get a reality check at Hillsborough

Jimmy Thelin arrived at Pittodrie in June, and the relatively unknown former manager of Sweden's IF Elfsborg has made a perfect start to life as Aberdeen boss.

It's played five and won five, and while four of those were League Cup fixtures, they won their SPL opener away at St Johnstone on Monday.

St Mirren are their opponents this afternoon, with the visitors having enjoyed a fine campaign last term that saw them finish fifth and make it through to Europa Conference League Qualifying.

It is their first dalliance with European football since 1988, and they are so unbeaten in three games. A second leg at Brann is coming up on Thursday though, and with a pretty in-different away record last season, I can't see them taking anything from their trip up north.

Kilmarnock were beaten 4-0 in their SPL opener last weekend, but as it was away at Celtic I can forgive them, and I expect them to put three points on the board today.

Derek McInnes led Killie to a fourth placed finish last season, and while they have been narrowly knocked out of the Europa League qualifiers, they now have a second bite of the cherry in the Conference League.

St Johnstone head to Rugby Park this afternoon, with the former Scotland boss looking to improve on the club's third from bottom finish last year.

They were beaten at home by Aberdeen on Monday though, and it's difficult to imagine them causing Kilmarnock too many problems - even if the hosts have a European qualifier coming up.

The Owls looked dead and buried for a good while of last season, but Danny Rohl came in during October, and in his 38 games competitive games in charge, he has notched up an impressive 42% win rate.

That helped enable them to finish fifth from bottom, which is all the more remarkable when you consider that they had taken just three points from their opening 13 matches.

It will be interesting to see just how far Rohl can take them this year, and they should get off to a good start with a home victory over Plymouth.

The Pilgrims finished one place below Wednesday last term, and losing Steven Schumacher to Stoke was quite the blow.

Wayne Rooney has been given the chance to redeem his reputation following a disaster at Birmingham, but the jury is still out on him as a manager, and the club have been successful in recent years due to their home record - not their away one.

Recommended Bet Back Aberdeen, Kilmarnock & Sheffield Wednesday all to Win SBK 4/1

