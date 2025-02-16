The Daily Acca: On the road again in this 9/1 treble

Another long afternoon for Tottenham

Roma's rise to continue under Ranieri

Inter to go top in Italy

Ruben Amorim has even more injury worries to deal with, as Amad Diallo is his latest player to be ruled out - and it would appear that the Ivorian is out for the season.

That being said, I still think they are overpriced to win at Spurs this afternoon, as the hosts are just all over the place this year.

Tottenham have just been knocked out of two cup competitions, and while they won their last Premier League outing, they had taken just one point from the last 21 available.

Ange Postecoglou's men haven't recorded a league victory in front of their own fans since November 3rd, and since then it's been defeats to Ipswich, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Leicester, and draws with Fulham and Wolves.

United won at Fulham on their last road trip, and that came on the back of an excellent point at Anfield. They progressed in the FA Cup last weekend, and have won four of their last five in all competitions.

Claudio Ranieri is moving Roma up the Serie A standings, and even though they are away from home today, they are up against an out-of-sorts Parma, so I expect them to win.

Fabio Pecchia's newly promoted team are third from bottom with 20 points from their 24 fixtures to date, but it's four defeats from their last five, and no win in six. Since their promotion, six of their dozen on this ground have been losses.

Roma are unbeaten in eight in the league - winning on five occasions. They haven't lost on the road in 2025, and their last two away matches have yielded victories at Udinese and Venezia.

With Napoli dropping more points yesterday, Inter can go top of Serie A with a victory in Turin this evening, and given their record, I can see them inflicting Juventus with their first home defeat of the season.

The Old Lady are in fifth place, but they are eight points off the top three, and better was probably expected of Thiago Motta following his move from the Bologna dugout.

As mentioned, Juventus are unbeaten at home in the league, but seven of their 12 ended all square, and both Stuttgart and Benfica beat them in the Champions League - so it's not like they have been overly dominant.

The visitors have won eight of their 12 on their travels, and I am happy to forgive them their recent 3-0 reverse at Fiorentina, as that was their first away loss.

