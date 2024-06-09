The Daily Acca: No respite for Wales in this 11/2 shot

Another sorry night for Rob Page's Wales

Spanish Play-off to be low-scoring

Cuiaba to remain bottom of the Brazilian Serie A

Wales head to Slovakia on the back of one of their most embarrassing results in recent times, and while Rob Page didn't play his best XI, a 0-0 draw at Gibraltar puts him under big pressure.

Unfortunately for Page, I can't see them doing any better tonight, in fact, I think the hosts are a decent price at above evens.

Slovakia qualified for the Euros, finishing as runners-up to Portugal in Group J. They won seven of their 10 fixtures, and they strolled past San Marino in their latest friendly on Wednesday.

The Welsh remain in transition following the Gareth Bale era, and they will struggle to avoid defeat if the home side play anywhere near their best.

The Spanish Segunda Division is still continuing into June, and we are now at the Play-off stage. This is a first leg semi-final, and given the statistics and the importance of the match, a low-scoring affair seems likely.

Sporting finished the regular campaign with a pair of 1-0 victories, and three of their final six at home saw this selection land. Espanyol are 16 unbeaten - their last defeat was in the second week of February - and they kept four clean sheets in their last five.

Both fixtures between this pair finished with two goals or fewer, with the latest meeting ending goalless in May.

Into the Brazilian top flight now, and Criciuma have a great chance to climb the table in one of their games in hand at home to Cuiaba.

The visitors are bottom of the division, as they have taken just a single point from their opening half dozen outings. Their goal difference stands at -11, and they haven't even found the net themselves.

The selection have played just four times - winning one, drawing two and losing one. Their sole defeat came against Palmeiras, so that can be forgiven, and prior to that they thrashed Vasco da Gama 0-4.

Recommended Bet Back Slovakia & Criciuma to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in Sporting Gijon v Espanyol SBK 11/2

