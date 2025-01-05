The Daily Acca: No respite for United in this 13/1 shot

Reds to keep it clean against United

Parma's BTTS record to continue

Rome to be blue and white

There has been no stopping Arne Slot's Liverpool this season, and they start the day five points ahead of Arsenal, with two games in hand.

The first of those is against Manchester United at Anfield, and the odds of the Reds winning to nil are very generous. Four of their seven home wins in the league have been to nil, and the visitors don't even remotely look like scoring at the moment.

Ruben Amorim's side have just lost four on the bounce in all competitions, with the last three all being league losses where they didn't find the net. Their attack looks toothless, and the hosts should be able to keep them at arms length.

Torino have struggled in the last couple of months, and they head into today's fixture having won just one of their last nine - losing on five occasions.

Parma put three defeats behind them by beating Monza last time, and those three points helped them move into 15th place in Serie A.

I like the look of both teams to score in Turin this afternoon, with it landing in an overwhelming 15 of the visitors' 18 matches since their promotion from Serie B.

The stats aren't as good for the hosts, but their latest result was a 2-2 draw, and it's just one clean sheet in six in front of their own fans.

It's the Derby della Capitale at Stadio Olimpico this evening, and despite being the "visitors", I think Lazio are overpriced to beat their city rivals.

Marco Baroni's men picked up a good point against Atalanta last time, as that result ended Atalanta's 11 match Serie A winning streak.

They are fourth in the table, but they are still close enough to the leaders to be in the title race, and they can make a statement with a victory today.

Roma have improved a bit under Claudio Ranieri, but they have still lost three of their six in the league, and they certainly aren't at Lazio's level yet.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to Win to Nil, BTTS in Torino v Parma & Lazio to Win SBK 13/1

Now check out Max Liu's Sunday Bet Builders