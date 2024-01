Reds to upset the odds in North London

Juventus to conceded on the road again

Roma to remain strong at home



The stand-out tie of the FA Cup third round comes from the Emirates this afternoon, and at the prices, I have to side with Liverpool to pick up the win.

The Reds are without Mo Salah, but that is factored into the odds, and they have been in much better form than the Gunners of late.

Since these two drew 1-1 at Anfield on the Saturday before Christmas, Arsenal have gone on to lose at home to West Ham and away at Fulham. Jurgen Klopp's men have won 0-2 at Burnley and put on a scintillating display to beat Newcastle 4-2.

Both managers will play a strong XI for this game, and I feel it is more likely that Klopp will give more fringe players a go in the Carabao Cup against Fulham on Wednesday. Even so, Liverpool have more strength in depth than Arsenal.



It's bottom versus second from top in Serie A in this one, but for all that Juventus should win, I am expecting both teams to score.

The main reason for that is that the hosts rarely fail to find the net in front of their own fans, with six of their nine at home this year seeing this selection land.

The Old Lady have also conceded in each of their last three on the road - BTTS backers collected - and they also collected when these two teams met in the Coppa Italia on January 4th.



Roma are seventh in Serie A, but they will go sixth with a win in their game in hand this evening, and will be just two points off the Champions League places.

The team standing in their way are Atalanta, and they currently occupy that sixth place position. They have lost five of their nine on their travels though, and the hosts have an excellent home record.

Jose Mourinho's men have won six of their nine on home soil this term, losing just once. That defeat came at the hands of AC Milan back at the beginning of September, and since then it's been six wins and a draw.