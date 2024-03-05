The Daily Acca: No clean sheets in trio of Championship fixtures

Another goal-fest for the Blues

Plymouth to rediscover their scoring touch

Goals for both teams at Portman Road

Goals are expected when Hull take on Birmingham this evening, given that the Blus have been involved in some highly entertaining matches of late.

The visitors came out on the wrong side of a seven goal thriller on Saturday, and prior to that they lost 3-1 at Ipswich and won 2-1 at home to Sunderland.

The hosts drew 0-0 when last in action, but their four previous games all saw BTTS backers collect, and it has landed in 63% of their fixtures this term.

A run of just one win in six has left Plymouth looking over their shoulder, as they are now just two points above the bottom three - even if they are in 16th place.

The Owls are second bottom, but they are on the rise thanks to four wins from five, and they are now just three points from safety.

They have tightened up at the back, and while the goals have dried up a touch for Plymouth, I would expect them to be able to nick one in what the visitors will view as a very winnable game, to reignite their campaign.

Ipswich are hitting the high notes again, just at the right time, and they are now just three points behind Leicester - a gap which was as high as 12 points just three games ago.

Bristol City head to Portman Road having lost their last three, but they have found the net in six of their last eight on the road, and it's just one clean sheet in 12 at home for the Tractor Boys - the other 11 all saw this selection land.

