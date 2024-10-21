The Daily Acca: MNF Goals in this 11/2 shot
It's an 11/26.50 Daily Acca to kick off the week for Paul Robinson, with the action coming from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.
-
Italian duo to find the net
-
Goals at the City Ground
-
Valencia to pick up a second win
Leg 1 BTTS in Verona v Monza @ 10/111.91 (19:45)
Verona put three straight defeats behind them by beating Venezia 2-1 prior to the international break, and while they are at home again this evening, I would rather back both teams to score than a home win.
Monza are second from bottom, but they are actually quite a hard side to beat - they just don't win enough matches. In fact, they are still to record a victory in the league this term.
As for this selection though, four of their last five Serie A fixtures have seen it land, and the same can be said for Verona's last four.
Leg 2 BTTS in Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace @ 10/111.91 (20:00)
Oliver Glasner is under a bit of pressure now at Palace, as they are winless from seven this season, and haven't yet been able to cope with the loss of key players during the summer.
They head to the City Ground tonight and while I am unsure about which way this game might go, I am quite confident that both teams will find the net.
The visitors have to go all out for the three points here, and despite their struggles in front of goal, all three of their away matches have seen BTTS backers collect.
The hosts drew 1-1 at Chelsea last time, and four of their seven outings this term have finished with neither side keeping a clean sheet.
Leg 3 Valencia (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (20:00)
The bottom two in La Liga meet at the Mestalla tonight, and my money is on the home side picking up a much needed win.
Valencia have kept the faith with Rubén Baraja so far, and while it's just one victory from their last four, it's also just one defeat.
A home fixture against Las Palmas should enable to pick up a second win, with the visitors having been beaten in six of their nine this season - including five of their last six. On the road it's four losses from four.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 52pts
Returned: 39.24pts
P/L: -12.76pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
