The Daily Acca: Misery on Merseyside for Pep

City's title hopes to go up in smoke

Goals for both teams in Florence

No clean sheets in La Liga fixture

Manchester City often struggle at Anfield, and as it's been a very long time since they have headed there in such poor form, I can't see anything other than a home win this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side did at least stop the rot against Feyenoord on Tuesday, but blowing a 3-0 lead in the last 15 minutes has to absolutely feel like a loss for the City players.

Just to highlight the different trajectories of these two teams, Arne Slot's men beat Real Madrid 2-0 the following night, extending their unbeaten run to 15 in all competitions - 14 of which were victories.

Fiorentina are enjoying a cracking campaign, as they start the weekend level on points with Inter, which is just a single point behind leaders, Napoli.

Raffaele Palladino's team have taken 25 points from the last 27 available since their last defeat, and that includes victories over Lazio and AC Milan.

The visitors are on an unbeaten run of their own - eight matches - and they are also thriving in the Champions League too.

Their away record is stellar, with plenty of goals flowing, and as Fiorentina's last five at home have all seen this selection land, BTTS backers should be rewarded here.

Goals should also be on the menu at Rayo Vallecano for their La Liga fixture against Athletic Bilbao, and this time we are getting near even money on the selection.

The hosts were beaten at home by Las Palmas last time out, which ended a run of four without a loss in front of their own fans.

Four of those five finished with goals for both teams, and the same can be said for six of Bilbao's last eight in the league.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to Win, and BTTS in both Fiorentina v Inter & Vallecano v Bilbao SBK 5/1







