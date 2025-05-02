The Daily Acca: Man City to win in this 3/1 shot
It's a 3/14.00 Daily Acca to start the weekend for Paul Robinson, with his trio of selections coming from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue One.
Heidenheim to win again
Nice to boost their Champions League hopes
Wolves' fine run o come to an end at the Etihad
Leg 1 Heidenheim (90mins) @ 6/52.20 (19:30)
Heidenheim gave their survival hopes a massive boost by winning at Stuttgart last week, and while they will likely only finish in the relegation play-off place at best, that is much better than the bottom two.
They aren't safe in that regard yet though, as Holsten Kiel in 17th are only three points adrift of them, with tonight's opponents - bottom of the division - only a point further back.
Bochim ended a run of five straight defeats by drawing with Union Berlin last time, but that could be too little too late, and they absolutely need to win tonight, which will leave them vulnerable at the back.
Leg 2 Nice (90mins) @ 1/31.33 (19:45)
Nice are sixth in Ligue One, but they care only two points off third, so a Champions League place is still well within their grasp.
They won at PSG last week, which was their second straight victory, and even though Reims have had some good results lately, I can't see the hosts slipping up here.
The visitors have won four of their last six in all competitions - losing just once - but it's just one win in nine on their travels in the league, and they really struggle for goals.
Leg 3 Man City (90mins) @ 1/31.33 (20:00)
It is far too early to say that Manchester City are back, but they are definitely enjoying their best spell of the campaign since the very start of it, and they should be able to pick up a vital three points against Wolves.
Vítor Pereira takes his Wolves team to the Etihad in red-hot form, with his side having won their last matches, and having taken 19 points from the last 21 available.
Things get a little tougher tonight though, and with City having had a very similar run, and the urgency for the points, should tip this game in the favour of Pep Guardiola's men.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 161pts
Returned: 163.34pts
P/L: +2.34pts
