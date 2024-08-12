The Daily Acca: Luton to win in this 13/2 treble

An opening defeat for Scott Parker

Away win in Portuguese top flight

No surprises in the Coppa Italia

Scott Parker's managerial career has stalled following a bright start, but tonight he has the chance to reignite it, as he takes charge of Burnley for the first time.

A trip to Kenilworth Road isn't exactly the easiest start though, and with Rob Edwards having been able to keep the majority of his squad together, I have to feel that it won't be the start that Parker is looking for.

Both of these teams were relegated from the Premier League, with the Hatters to edging the overall performance by two points.

The hosts do have some injury woes, but the Clarets will need time to adapt to a manager who has a completely different style to Vincent Kompany, making a home win a decent bet at the prices.

The Portuguese Primeira Liga kicked off this weekend, and I am taking Vitoria Guimaraes to win away at Arouca.

These two teams finished seventh and fifth respectively last season, which doesn't sound much, but Guimaraes accumulated 17 more points.

That difference was aided by the fact that they did the double over Arouca, and with the selection having had the benefit of some competitive football in the Europa Conference League qualifiers - which they won all three - 11/82.38 appears generous.

Carrarese are a Tuscany based Italian club that have just been promoted to Serie B, and for all the momentum that will have given them, a trip to Cagliari in the Coppa Italia should prove too much of a challenge for them.

The hosts have a new man at the helm in the shape of Davide Nicola, with the former Torino manager looking to have a longer tenure than he did in some of his recent jobs.

The side he has taken over finished 16th in Serie A last term, and while they are set to be in the lower half again, they should at least be able to progress to the next round of this competition.

Recommended Bet Back Luton, Guimaraes & Cagliari all to Win SBK 13/2

