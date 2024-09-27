The Daily Acca: Luton to help land this 5/1 treble

An easy win for Milan

Luton to make it three on the bounce

Real Mallorca to continue to impress

AC Milan surprised many, including myself, last weekend when they beat Inter in the Milan derby, and I expect them to follow up at home to Lecce.

The visitors are fourth from bottom in Serie A, having taken just five points from their opening five fixtures, and they were also knocked out of the cup at home by Sassuolo during the week.

The hosts have taken four points from their two home league matches this term, with the latest being a 4-0 thrashing of Venezia.

Luton have taken a while to settle back into life in the Championship, but it's now two wins from their last two, and I fancy them to go to Home Park and win.

Plymouth picked up their first league victory with Wayne Rooney as manager in their 3-2 victory over Sunderland, but they have since been beaten at West Brom, and they look like relegation candidates this season.

Rob Edwards' visitors have been a different side following the international break - winning 0-1 at Millwall, before beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 last weekend.

Real Valladolid have struggled since their promotion from the Segunda Division, as they have taken just five points from 21 available so far in La Liga, and even with home advantage tonight, I can't see them adding to their points tally.

Real Mallorca have already put 11 points on the board, and that improved level of form sees them up in sixth place. It's now three wins from their last four, and two of those victories came on the road - at Leganes and Real Betis.

The hosts haven't won since their campaign opener, and the have failed to score in their last two on this ground.

Recommended Bet Back AC Milan, Luton & Mallorca to Win SBK 5/1

Now read Kevin Hatchard's Football Bet of the Day