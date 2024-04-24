The Daily Acca: Liverpool to win in this 11/2 shot

Coventry to keep in the Play-off hunt

Success for Klopp in final Merseyside derby

Rested Newcastle to win at Selhurst Park

The Sky Blues need to bounce back from their Wembley heartbreak, but they are sure to get a great reception from their supporters tonight, and that should spur them on to beat Hull and keep their slim Play-off hopes alive.

Norwich are in sixth with 72 points, and Coventry can close that gap to six points, and still have a game in hand with victory this evening. Their opponents, Hull, already have 66 points, but they have played a game more than Mark Robins' men.

The hosts have only lost three times at home this term, and whilst they have only won nine of the other 17, I believe they have enough quality and spirit to rouse themselves to take the three points tonight.

Liverpool can re-join Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with victory at Goodison Park this evening, and even though derby matches can throw up unexpected results, I don't see that being the case here.

Everton beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday in a controversial 2-0 win, and that was arguably more important to their season than tonight's fixture.

Sean Dyche's men are a pretty poor side, with injury concerns, and while the Reds are prone to conceding a goal or two, I can't see the Toffees living with their firepower.

Crystal Palace are on a high following a 0-1 win at Anfield and a 5-2 drubbing of West Ham at the weekend, but Newcastle have also been in form lately, and I make the Magpies a decent bet at the prices.

The visitors beat Tottenham 4-0 when they were last in action a fortnight ago, and that was their third win from four outings. They have enjoyed a nice rest in the interim, while the hosts have only had three days since their last match.

Eddie Howe's men will be buoyed by the fact that they won their last away match, and that can help them make it back to back road successes against a Palace team that can be inconsistent.

