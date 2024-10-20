The Daily Acca: Liverpool to kick off this 7/2 treble

A statement win for Slot's Liverpool

Goals for both teams in Rome

Sevilla to score at the Nou Camp

Arne Slot has made a dream start as Liverpool manager, and while today is arguably his biggest test to date, the Reds look like a good bet to beat Chelsea at Anfield.

Only a shock Nottingham Forest victory has stopped the hosts from having a 100% record in all competitions this season, and one of the keys to their success has been how much they have tightened up at the back.

It's been entertainment all the way for Chelsea under Enzo Maresca, and the former Leicester boss has the Blues in great form too.

A draw with Nottingham Forest prior to the international break ended their five match winning streak, but when the have faced a top club this term, they were beaten - 0-2 at home by Man City.

The evening game in Serie A sees Inter travel to Roma, and I am expecting both teams to find the net.

Inter sit in third place after picking up 14 points from their opening seven fixtures as they bid to retain the title that they won last year.

Roma have already changed their manager this season, with Ivan Jurić taking over last month. He has won two and drawn one of his three league matches, but his side were beaten at Elfsborg in the Europa League.

The visitors are currently on a run of four in a row to see this selection land, and all three of their road league outings have followed suit.

Hansi Flick is rebuilding his reputation following a poor time of things as Germany manager, and he has his Barcelona team flying this season.

It's eight wins from nine in La Liga, and if they win their game in hand over Real Madrid tonight, they will be three points clear at the top.

Sevilla have been floundering in recent years, and they are currently on their fifth manager since October 2022. García Pimienta started the campaign without a win in four, but it's been three wins from five since - losing just once.

His team have scored in three of their four away games, with BTTS backers collecting in all three, and it's now just two clean sheets in five for the hosts.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to Win, and BTTS in both Roma v Inter & Barcelona v Sevilla SBK 7/2

Now check out Max Liu's Bet Builders for today's Premier League fixtures