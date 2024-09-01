The Daily Acca: Liverpool to kick off this 5/1 treble

Slot to get his first United win

Old Lady to be left smiling

Udinese's strong start to continue

The Arne Slot era at Anfield has started well, with two victories to nil against Ipswich and Brentford. Things get harder today as the Reds are away at their arch-rivals, Manchester United, but I expect them to make it a third victory this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag's men scraped a win over Fulham in their campaign opener, needing an 87th minute goal to get the job done. Last weekend it was a late goal that went against them, as they conceded in injury time to lose 2-1 at Brighton.

Form can sometimes go out of the window in matches of this nature, and it's worth noting that Liverpool haven't won any of their last three at Old Trafford.

That being said, there is such a gulf in class between these two teams at present, and given some of the football Liverpool have played under Slot, the away win looks like a good bet.

Thiago Motta arrived in Turin with a big reputation following his spell as Bologna manager, and in his short time as Juventus manager, he has so far lived up to it.

Both of his Serie A matches in charge of the Italian giants resulted in 3-0 victories - at home to Como and away at Verona.

Roma are the visitors to the Allianz Stadium this evening, and it has to be classed as a disappointing start for Daniele De Rossi's side.

A goalless draw at Cagliari was followed by a shock 1-2 loss at home to Empoli, and it's difficult to see them bouncing back in one of the hardest fixtures in Serie A.

Udinese could only finish 15th in Serie A last season, but Kosta Runjaić has come in from Legia Warsaw as manager, and he's started with two wins and a draw from his first three competitive matches.

An easy Coppa Italia victory was followed with a very good 1-1 draw at Bologna in their league opener, and they followed that up with an even more impressive 2-1 victory over Lazio.

Como are back in the top flight for the first time since 2003, and it hasn't been an easy beginning for Cesc Fàbregas' men.

They were beaten 3-0 at Juventus on the opening weekend, but they did manage a 1-1 draw at Cagliari last time. An away trip to an in-form Udinese is a tricky fixture given the hosts' current form, and they will likely come up short.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool, Juventus & Udinese all to Win SBK 5/1

