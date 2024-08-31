Newcastle v Tottenham: Maddison's swagger has returned so back him via a 5/1 Bet Builder
Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - makes a strong case to invest in James Maddison to play a central role in a positive Tottenham performance at Newcastle with a 5/16.00 Bet Builder offered up...
-
Maddison can lead Spurs' charge at St James's Park
-
Back 5/16.00 Bet Builder with Maddison to the fore
-
Newcastle v Tottenham
Sunday September 1, 13:30
Live on Sky Sports
Have a Mad one: back Spurs playmaker to flourish
James Maddison has his swagger back - and that means I want to invest in him making a difference in football matches.
After a summer of rest, recouperation and perhaps a bit of soul searching to why his form dipped so suddenly towards the end of last season, Maddison looks raring to go and has already made a big difference to Tottenham's attacking output. He's already got two assists to his name and leads the way for chances created (5) for Ange Postecoglou's dangerous and exciting side.
When Spurs were purring at the start of last season, Maddison was arguably the best player in the Premier League.
Until the ankle injury that saw him limp off and miss three months of action between November and January, Maddison was working at a goal involvement rate of every 111 minutes of action. After those two assists already against Leicester and Everton, he's got that ratio back to those levels and I'm keen on backing him to sustain that whilst in such fresh and firing form.
Therefore, for a game where Tottenham are expected to find the net at least twice according to the market, there are many betting options to consider.
The simplest one looks to be the 7/52.40 on offer from the Betfair Sportsbook on him grabbing another goal involvement so to score or assist - something he managed in seven of his first nine Premier League games for Tottenham last season. And of course, that bet would have landed in both his appearances this season, too.
5/1 Maddison Bet Builder has serious potential
Along with him to score or assist, I'm liking the look of the odds surrounding his shots on target prices and to commit a foul.
Maddison is a real greedy guts when it comes to shots - and that's exactly the type of player I love backing in these markets where he is 10/111.91 to have at least one shot on target. Over the past three seasons, he is averaging 1.08 shots on target per 90 minutes and during his red-hot period of form before that injury last season, he hit 14 shots on target in nine games.
You have to factor in the opposition too when it comes to making a shots-based betting decision. Newcastle have conceded at least 10 shots in their last 23 Premier League games with the backdrop of a 5.8 per game shots on target conceded average.
This isn't a secure team defensively.
Fouls should be to the fore in this one too considering both teams averaged in the top three last season for fouls won. Maddison could be employed in a deeper role like he was in the win over Everton last weekend where he made two fouls.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|2
|4
|13.8
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|1
|2
|10.6
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|1
|1
|6.4
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|2
|6
|6.1
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|2
|12
|6
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|5.6
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|2
|6
|5.5
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|2
|2
|5.5
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|1
|1
|5.3
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|2
|7
|5
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|1
|1
|4.7
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|2
|8
|4.5
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|4.3
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|4.1
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|2
|3.9
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|3.9
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|2
|7
|3.8
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|2
|2
|3.8
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|3.8
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|2
|6
|3.6
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|2
|1
|3.6
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|3.6
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|2
|4
|3.6
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|3.5
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|2
|6
|3.4
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|2
|2
|3.4
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|2
|6
|3.2
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|2
|1
|3.2
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|2
|6
|3.1
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|2
|6
|3.1
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|2
|6
|3
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|2
|6
|3
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|2
|6
|3
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|2
|5
|3
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|2
|1
|3
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|3
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|2
|4
|2.9
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|3
|2.8
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|2
|5
|2.8
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|2
|2
|2.7
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|1
|2
|2.7
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|2
|1
|2.7
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|2
|5
|2.7
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|2.7
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|2
|5
|2.5
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|2
|5
|2.5
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|2
|5
|2.5
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|2
|5
|2.5
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|2
|5
|2.5
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|2
|5
|2.5
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|1
|2
|2.5
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|2
|4
|2.4
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|2
|4
|2.4
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|2.4
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|2
|3
|2.3
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|2
|2
|2.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|2.3
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|2
|1
|2.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|2
|4
|2.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|2
|4
|2.1
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|2.1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|2
|4
|2.1
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|2
|2
|2
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|2
|4
|2
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|2
|4
|2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|2
|4
|2
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|1
|2
|2
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|1
|1
|2
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|2
|2
|1.9
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|2
|3
|1.9
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|2
|3
|1.9
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|2
|2
|1.9
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|1.9
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|2
|3
|1.8
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|2
|3
|1.8
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|2
|2
|1.8
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|2
|3
|1.7
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|2
|3
|1.7
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|2
|3
|1.7
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|1.7
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|2
|3
|1.7
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|2
|3
|1.6
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|1
|1
|1.6
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|2
|3
|1.6
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|2
|3
|1.6
|Savinho
|Man City
|2
|2
|1.6
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|2
|3
|1.5
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|2
|3
|1.5
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|2
|3
|1.5
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|2
|3
|1.5
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|2
|3
|1.5
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|2
|3
|1.5
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|2
|3
|1.5
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|2
|3
|1.5
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|2
|3
|1.5
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|2
|3
|1.5
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|2
|3
|1.5
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|2
|3
|1.5
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|2
|3
|1.5
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|2
|3
|1.5
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|2
|3
|1.5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|2
|3
|1.5
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|2
|3
|1.5
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|2
|2
|1.4
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|2
|2
|1.4
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|1.3
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|2
|2
|1.3
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|2
|2
|1.3
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|2
|2
|1.2
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|2
|2
|1.2
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|2
|2
|1.2
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|1.2
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|2
|2
|1.2
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1.2
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|2
|2
|1.1
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|1.1
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|2
|2
|1.1
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|1.1
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|2
|1
|1.1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1.1
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|1
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|1
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|2
|1
|1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|2
|2
|1
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|2
|2
|1
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|1
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|2
|2
|1
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|1
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|2
|2
|1
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|2
|2
|1
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|1
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|2
|2
|1
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|2
|2
|1
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|2
|2
|1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|2
|2
|1
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|1
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|1
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|2
|2
|1
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|2
|2
|1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|1
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|1
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|2
|2
|1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|2
|2
|1
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|2
|2
|1
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|2
|2
|1
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|2
|2
|1
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|1
|1
|1
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|2
|1
|1
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|0.9
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|2
|1
|0.9
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|0.8
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|0.7
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|2
|1
|0.7
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|0.7
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|2
|1
|0.6
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|2
|1
|0.6
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|2
|1
|0.6
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|2
|1
|0.6
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|2
|1
|0.6
|James Milner
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.6
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|2
|1
|0.6
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|0.6
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|2
|1
|0.6
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0.6
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|0.6
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|2
|1
|0.5
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|2
|1
|0.5
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|0.5
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|2
|1
|0.5
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|0.5
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|0.5
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|0.5
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|0.5
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|2
|1
|0.5
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|2
|1
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|2
|1
|0.5
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|2
|1
|0.5
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|2
|1
|0.5
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|0.5
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|0.5
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|2
|1
|0.5
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|2
|1
|0.5
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|0.5
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|2
|1
|0.5
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|2
|1
|0.5
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|2
|1
|0.5
|José Sá
|Wolves
|2
|1
|0.5
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|2
|1
|0.5
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|2
|1
|0.5
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|0.5
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|0.5
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Beto
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|2
|0
|0
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|2
|0
|0
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|0
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|0
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|2
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|2
|0
|0
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|0
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|John Stones
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|0
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
He's going to be in constant contact with Bruno Guimaraes, who has drawn the most fouls of any Premier League player (203) since the start of the 22/23 season. The 4/91.44 on Maddison making at least one foul looks generous.
Recommended bets
