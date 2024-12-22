The Daily Acca: Liverpool to help land this 3/1 treble

Reds to tear Tottenham apart

Juve to pick up a seventh success

Betis to edge Vallecano in Spain

Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League isn't as big as it was a couple of weeks ago, but this is one of their games in hand, and I expect them to get the job done at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have blown very hot and cold, but they do at least come into this game on a bit of a warm streak having thrashed Southampton 0-5 at St Mary's and then knocked Man United out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou's men are just so vulnerable against the top teams though, and the latest evidence of that was when they led 2-0 against Chelsea a fortnight ago, before losing the game 3-4 - with the scoreline probably flattering them rather than the Blues.

Arne Slot's visitors have just dropped points against Newcastle and Fulham, but they haven't been beaten since mid-September, and given the firepower they have, they could rack up quite a few goals in North London today.

Juventus are in sixth place in Serie A, but they are still on the periphery of the title race, with a top four spot the minimum target.

Thiago Motta has certainly made them hard to beat since he joined in the summer from Bologna, with the Old Lady being the only undefeated side in the division.

Drawing matches has been their issue though, as it's just six wins from 16, but they have a great opportunity here at the second from bottom, Monza.

The hosts have lost eight of their 16 this term, with the losses ramping up more recently. They have lost their last three in all competitions, and in the league it's five defeats from their last seven - the other two being draws.

Real Betis have managed to put three straight defeats behind them that occurred around the turn of the month by going five unbeaten in all competitions - winning four of them.

Manuel Pellegrini's hosts have drawn their last two at home in La Liga, but one of those did come against Barcelona. Prior to that it was 1-0 victories over Espanyol and Atletico Madrid, so their strength at home is there for all to see.

Rayo Vallecano are the visitors tonight, and they are on a good run themselves with two wins and two draws from their last four. It's three defeats from their last six on the road though, and they have been beaten here in the last two seasons.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool, Juventus & Real Betis all to Win SBK 3/1

