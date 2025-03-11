The Daily Acca: Liverpool to bring home this 9/1 shot

Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League special

Coventry's scintillating run continued on Saturday, as they scored yet another last minute winner to make it nine wins from their last 10, with the only blemish coming against Leeds.

They head to Pride Park sitting fifth in the Championship, but only six points separates fifth to ninth, and with Sunderland, Sheffield United and Burnley coming up in their next three fixtures, they will be desperate to beat Derby this evening.

The Rams won for the first time since Boxing Day at the weekend, but that was against a Blackburn team that can be very hit and miss, and Frank Lampard's visitors are firing on all cylinders right now.

Prior to that, Derby hadn't even scored in their previous six here, and although John Eustace was only in charge for one of those, he lost all of his first three matches at the helm.

Bristol City head to Bramall Lane on a five game unbeaten run, but they were held by Hull last time, and this is the second or third hardest fixtures in the league.

The Blades have bounced back from their heart-breaking Leeds loss, and for all of the plaudits the leaders are receiving, we have to remember that Sheffield United are level on points with them - and that's with a two point deduction.

Burnley are hot on their heels though, so they can't afford any slip-ups - especially at home. Chris Wilder's men have won 13 of their 18 here this term, and the Robins have won just four of 18 on their travels - losing on six occasions.

It's not often that we can get Liverpool at odds-against - especially at Anfield - and while they were far from convincing in Paris last week, they still won 0-1, and I just can't leave them out at 11/102.11.

Only Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Man United have stopped Arne Slot's men from winning at Anfield this season, and in this competition, they have beaten Bologna, Leverkusen, Real Madrid and Lille - by an aggregate score of 10-1.

PSG are looking like a top class team again, with Luis Enrique having put a very strong side together, as opposed to just a number of big stars.

They are well clear at the top of Ligue One, but they missed a massive opportunity to build a first leg lead in Paris, and when they have faced top teams on the road in the Champions League this year, they have been beaten (Arsenal and Bayern Munich).

Recommended Bet Back Coventry, Sheffield United & Liverpool all to Win SBK 9/1

