The Daily Acca: Joy on Merseyside in this 4/1 Treble

Goodison faithful to roar on a home win

Unstoppable Reds to win again

Goals to flow with Brentford involved

Sean Dyche's side have now gone five matches without a win, and four without even scoring a goal, but Goodison Park under the lights can be a special place, and I think they can beat Wolves tonight.

The visitors lost 2-4 at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, bringing their four game unbeaten run to an end. Their form prior to those four positive results had been dire though, and even though they have goals in them, conceding them has been a big problem too.

The Toffees are currently four without a defeat in front of their own fans, and they can pick up a second home victory of the campaign at the expense of Gary O'Neil's men.

Newcastle have been hard to predict this season, as just when you think they are getting back to their best, they put in a disappointing performance. Case in point was their last home fixture where they lost 0-2 to West Ham, and they were also beaten by Brighton here in mid-October.

The same can't really be said for Liverpool, as they have practically been unstoppable since Arne Slot's arrival on Merseyside. Real Madrid and Man City were their latest victims, with the 2-0 scorelines flattering their opponents, and not the Reds.

Only Arsenal have stopped them winning on the road this term, and it's difficult to see the Magpies stopping them from recording another victory.

It's now eight games without a win in all competitions for Aston Villa, so while I wouldn't be rushing to back them at a short price against Brentford tonight, I do like the look of Over 2.5 Goals.

High-scoring matches have been a staple of the Bees' outings this term, with 10 of their 13 seeing this selection land. Their matches are averaging 3.77 goals each time, with only Wolves having a higher average.

Part of the problem for Unai Emery's side has been that their goal output has dropped in recent weeks, but it's worth noting that three of their last five at Villa Park have ended with at least three goals, and that includes their recent 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Recommended Bet Back Everton & Liverpool to Win, and Over 2.5 Goals in Aston Villa v Brentford SBK 4/1

