Newcastle v Liverpool: Reds to march on as Salah's shots star in 8/1 Bet Builder
Paul Higham can only see another Liverpool victory from their trip to Newcastle, but they'll be made to work for it, while he has an 8/19.00 Bet Builder based on the pick of the player stats.
-
Slot's Reds face tough test at St James' Park
-
Back Liverpool to grind out victory at 4/15.00
-
Back 8/19.00 Bet Builder on best value player stats
Newcastle vs Liverpool
Wednesday 4 December, 19:30 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime
There's no time for Liverpool to celebrate beating Manchester City as the league leaders face a couple of tough away games this week, with a Saturday lunchtime Merseyside derby at Everton following a midweek trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle.
The international break just took the sting out of the Magpies as they've followed three straight wins with a disappointing home loss to West Ham and away draw at Crystal Palace, but they'll be up for this one under the lights.
Eddie Howe's side beat Arsenal here just a month ago as part of a run of one defeat in 15 home league games before being turned over by the Hammers. But 15 is also the number of times Newcastle played Liverpool since their last win against the Reds.
Howe mentioned that 17/54.40 home underdogs Newcastle looked a bit short on confidence after conceding a 94th-minute equaliser at Selhurst Park. They'll need their crowd to spark them against 3/41.75 favourites Liverpool who are really motoring and unbeaten on the road under Arne Slot.
The Reds do have defensive injuries though. They have conceded twice in their last three away games in all competitions, so Alexander Isak saying he expects to play is a huge boost for the Magpies who have struggled to score of late (one goal in last three homes games) but know they'll need goals, with Liverpool scoring at least twice in their last eight games.
Newcastle are certainly capable but their inconsistency makes them hard to back. Plus Howe will play it safe due to their scoring and confidence issues andtry to make Liverpool really work for this one. I'm not expecting too many goals and 11/82.38 on under 2.5 goals may be a nice saver bet to encompass the the draw as well.
A Liverpool win to nil at 13/53.60 is what I expect the result to be as Slot's side don't seem to have a problem playing the long game and winning tight games, but going one better than the match result bet is Liverpool and under 2.5 goals at 4/15.00
Back Salah's shots in 8/1 Bet Builder
Mohamed Salah has 14 goal involvements in his past 13 league games against Newcastle and is 4/51.80 for a goal or assist again as a result.
One of Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz is due for a rest with Darwin Nunez likely to return. The Uruguayan handful is best backed for 2+ shots on target at 13/102.30. He's hit that in two of his last three starts for the Reds.
There's also an OddsBoost on the Sportsbook to consider here of 5/16.00 on Nunez and Salah to both have 2+ shots on target. Salah has nine games with multiple shots on target this season.
Newcastle haven't been great at creating recently, and with Liverpool likely to have more of the ball the hosts might be better backed for fouls in terms of player props bets - namely Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.
Joelinton has more fouls this season but Bruno has reeled off six straight games with 2+ fouls and is 1/12.00 to match that number again - so has to be included in any Bet Builder thinking.
And for Liverpool, Ryan Gravenberch as the holding midfielder is the man who has to cut out any counter attacks. That's why he leads the team in fouls and why he's also going in our Bet Builder here at 4/51.80 for 2+ fouls.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
