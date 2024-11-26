The Daily Acca: Hornets to help in this 11/1 Championship treble

Coventry to hold Burnley at Turf Moor

Bristol City's unbeaten away run to come to an end

Stoke to see-off Preston

The Sky Blues are yet to appoint a new manager to replace Mark Robins, but they picked up a good point against Sheffield United under Rhys Carr on Saturday, and I think they can earn another draw tonight.

A trip to Turf Moor is never easy, but Coventry have actually lost just one of their last six, and they have recently drawn at QPR and the high-flying Sunderland, as well as winning 0-3 at Middlesbrough.

The Clarets head into this game on the back of two 1-0 wins, but two of their last three here - and three of their last six - have finished all square.

Bristol City are unbeaten in five on the road, but with Watford in such good form this season at Vicarage Road, I have to take the home win at above evens.

The Robins have recently won at Norwich, Preston and Middlesbrough, as well as drawing at Swansea and Stoke, but other than the Boro, none of those clubs are in the top 11 in the league.

The Hornets are in seven, with 19 of their 26 points coming from the 21 they have had available at home. It's four wins on the bounce in front of their own fans, with both Sunderland and Middlesbrough being beaten 2-1.

Narcís Pèlach took over as Stoke manager in September, and after losing his opening two matches in charge, he has since gone on to lead the Potters to either draws or wins in eight of their next nine league games.

They have a real opportunity to pick up their sixth victory of the campaign at home to Preston tonight, with the visitors down in 20th - on a winless run of seven in all competitions.

They are yet to win away from Deepdale this term, and four of their seven have ended in defeat. The hosts, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five at home - winning two and drawing three.

Recommended Bet Back The Draw in Burnley v Coventry, and both Watford & Stoke to Win SBK 11/1

