Sporting v Arsenal: Gunners to struggle on the road again

Watch Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Champions League Special

Sporting v Arsenal

Tuesday 26 November, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

Sporting facing up to life after Amorim

New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim left Sporting in good shape when he defected to Old Trafford. The Lions had won the league twice during his tenure, and had just thrashed Manchester City 4-1 in the Champions League to move into second place in the huge table that now represents the new league phase.

Sporting didn't want to lose Amorim, but they knew that a move for the rising star was always a possibility. They have understandably gone for a continuity candidate in former Portugal right-back Joao Pereira. The 40-year-old had been coaching the Sporting B team, and was using the same tactical set-up as Amorim.

It's difficult to judge Pereira's debut as Sporting's senior coach, as the Lisbon giants thrashed lower league side Amarante 6-0 in the Taca da Portugal. In-form Danish striker Conrad Harder was on the scoresheet again, while Swedish superstar Viktor Gyökeres scored a late penalty as a substitute.

Gyökeres is having an extraordinary season. He has netted 24 goals in 17 club appearances this term, including a hat-trick against Manchester City. He recently netted four times for Sweden in a 6-0 win over Azerbaijan.

Sporting have now won nine games in a row in all competitions, and they have scored at least twice in all of those victories. They have won all 11 of their games in the Primeira Liga, and are six points clear of title rivals Porto. This is a group bursting with confidence, regardless of Amorim's departure.

Sporting are without the midfield goal machine Pedro Goncalves because of injury, while a knee problem is keeping out the versatile Nuno Santos.

Gunners buoyed by Odegaard return

In this era of super-squads and jam-packed fixture lists, one player's absence shouldn't have a destabilising effect on a club that yearns for the Premier League title, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hasn't been shy in admitting there's a different flow to the Gunners when Martin Odegaard is in the starting XI. The Norwegian skipper has recently returned from injury, and it's no surprise that Arsenal suddenly look a much more impressive package.

Saturday's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was a case in point. Although Odegaard didn't score (Bukayo Saka thrashed in the opener, before Thomas Partey and teen sensation Ethan Nwaneri sealed the win), but it was a performance full of probing, passing and artistry.

Now Arsenal must show they can get wins on the road too. Their only away victory in the last seven attempts has been at Preston North End in the League Cup, and they have failed to score in defeats at Bournemouth, Newcastle and Inter. Indeed, in the Champions League on their travels they haven't scored at all this season, as they drew 0-0 at Atalanta before their defeat at San Siro.

There is a sense that Arteta hasn't quite solved the Champions League puzzle yet. Arsenal haven't scored in their last four UCL away matches, and their only away win in the last eight attempts in Europe's premier competition was at a rather poor Sevilla team.

Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are all still sidelined. Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are likely to be recalled to the starting XI, and Thomas Partey should get the nod ahead of Mikel Merino in central midfield.

Sporting can at least avoid defeat

Sporting dumped Arsenal out of the Europa League two seasons ago, and they'll have no fear of the North London giants here. They haven't lost a home game in any competition since October last year, when they were beaten in the Europa League by eventual winners Atalanta.

Given Arsenal's persistent struggles away from home in this competition, there's hopefully a straightforward route to profit here. We can back Sporting/Draw in the Double Chance market, and if we throw in Viktor Gyökeres just to have a shot on target, that bumps up the price to evens on the Bet Builder.

Recommended Bet Back Sporting/Draw and Gyokeres to have a shot on target SBK 1/1

It's also worth considering backing Gyökeres to score at 6/42.50, given that he bagged a hat-trick against Manchester City and that he has only failed to score in three club games this term. He has netted in all nine of his home matches this season.