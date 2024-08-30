The Daily Acca: Hatters to win in this 4/1 shot

No joy for St Pauli in Berlin

Italian champs to secure second win

Luton to kickstart their campaign

Claim your free Acca or Bet Builder here!

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

St Pauli are back in the Bundesliga for the first time since 2011, but they were beaten 0-2 at home by Hoffenheim on the opening weekend, and I can't see them taking anything from their trip to Hertha Berlin.

The hosts could only finish 15th last season, but they have a new manager in the shape of Bo Svensson, who had previously done quite well at Mainz.

He faced his former club in his new team's season opener last week, and a 1-1 draw on the road was a promising start. He can lead them to their first league victory today.

Inter were the runaway winners of Serie A last season, and they are of course the favourites to win the title again this year.

Simone Inzaghi's men started with a 2-2 draw at Genoa, before beating Lecce 2-0 at home last weekend, and while they face a better opponent tonight, I expect them to take all three points.

Atalanta head to Milan having had a win and a draw to date, and that kind of encapsulates their up and down nature under Gian Piero Gasperini.

They will no doubt have another good campaign, but the Europa League holders will likely come up short at the San Siro.

The Hatters have endured a rough start to life back in the Championship, as it's just one point from a possible nine, and they have scored just one goal.

Tonight they welcome QPR to Kenilworth Road, having just played them in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. That was an away game though, and the match finished 1-1, before they ultimately lost on penalties.

Rangers are yet to win in the league this term, although it should be noted that they have drawn with Sheffield United and Plymouth. Rob Edwards' side will come good sooner or later though, and I just don't see the visitors taking anything from this fixture.

Recommended Bet Back Union Berlin, Inter & Luton all to Win SBK 4/1

Now read Alan Shearer's Premier League Predictions