The Daily Acca: Hammers to win in this 9/1 Premier League Treble
It was a Good Friday for Paul Robinson with a 13/27.50 Daily Acca winner, and he's aiming to make it an even better Saturday with this 9/110.00 treble from the Premier League 3pm kick-offs.
-
Another torrid afternoon for the Saints
-
Points to be shared at Goodison
-
Bees to break their 2025 home duck
Leg 1 West Ham (90mins) @ 4/91.44 (15:00)
The Hammers have hardly been setting the world on fire this season, and although they have slipped to 17th in the table, they have the easiest fixture in the league this afternoon - Southampton at home.
The Saints are bottom with just 10 points, and they fell to yet another defeat last weekend against Aston Villa. It's six losses from their last seven on their travels, with the only bright spot being a rare win at the struggling, Ipswich.
Graham Potter's hosts put in a relatively decent performance at Anfield last Sunday, and prior to that they picked up a point at home to Bournemouth. That is strong enough form to win today.
Leg 2 The Draw in Everton v Man City (90mins) @ 2/13.00 (15:00)
Man City are building up a bit of a head of steam as the campaign draws to a close, but they are still a shadow of what they once were, and it is hard to imagine them winning at a very difficult to beat, Everton.
The Toffees have lost just one of their last dozen in the league, and that was a narrow loss at Liverpool. David Moyes' men shared the spoils in six of those 12 matches, and it's four draws on the bounce at Goodison.
Pep Guardiola's visitors needed to come from 0-2 down to beat Crystal Palace last time, and that came on the back of a lacklustre goalless draw at Old Trafford. They have scored just twice across their last four on the road.
Leg 3 Brentford (90mins) @ 13/102.30 (15:00)
Both Brentford and Brighton would have had an eye on European qualification not too long ago, but their respective results have both been poor in recent weeks, and they are now 11th and 10th in the table.
The Seagulls could only draw with Leicester last weekend, and prior to that it had been three straight defeats in all competitions. They are winless in five, and it's just three wins in 10 away from the Amex.
The Bees have actually struggled in front of their own fans of late, which was certainly not the case earlier in the campaign. They are yet to take three points here in 2025, but they have been picking up results on their travels, and I think they can end their winless streak here this afternoon.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 155pts
Returned: 163.34pts
P/L: +8.34pts
