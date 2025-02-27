The Daily Acca: Hammers to win in this 13/2 shot
Another defeat for Leicester makes up part of Paul Robinson's 13/27.50 Daily Acca today, with a League Two fixture and one from Serie A completing the treble.
-
Bologna to leapfrog AC Milan
-
Another long night for Leicester
-
Barrow to keep flying under Whing
Leg 1 Bologna (90mins) @ 13/82.63 (19:45)
Bologna have done better than expected this season having lost their manager to Juventus and a number of the players that helped them qualify for the Champions League.
They find themselves in eighth place, knowing that victory here would see them move into sixth, and with six victories from their last eight at home in Serie A - including all of their last three - I think they look like a good bet to beat AC Milan this evening.
The visitors are rebuilding under Sérgio Conceição, and his record since he joined the club at the end of December is played 14, won eight, drawn two and lost four.
They were beaten at Torino at the weekend though, and it's four losses from their last five on the road in all competitions.
Leg 2 West Ham (90mins) @ 8/151.53 (20:00)
The Hammers put a poor run of results behind them by winning 0-1 at Arsenal on Saturday, and while they aren't a team to overly rely on, there isn't much of an easier fixture than Leicester at home at the moment.
The Foxes have been absolutely shocking for the most part, and with little reinforcements coming in during the transfer window, Ruud van Nistelrooy's men are toiling week in, week out.
It's now 11 defeats from their last dozen in the league, and not only are they being outclassed, they are making some horrendous errors in defence too.
Leg 3 Barrow (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (20:00)
Mark Hughes has returned to football management in 2025, but he is still winless after four games with Carlisle, and with them remaining rooted to the bottom of League Two, I have to back Barrow to beat them at Holker Street.
Barrow are only 18th themselves, and they too have changed their manager recently, but Andy Whing has at least won three of his seven at the helm, and that includes their two latest home outings.
The visitors have been beaten in five of their last six on their travels, and they look set to come up short again.
Now read Stephen Tudor's thoughts on West Ham v Leicester
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 131pts
Returned: 115.86pts
P/L: -15.14pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
