The Daily Acca: Gunners to help land this 7/2 treble

Another away win for Arsenal

Atletico to remain strong at home

Barcelona to take three points in Monaco

The Gunners have to travel to the Europa League winners for their opening Champions League game of the season, but I think that Mikel Arteta's men have enough about them to take all three points.

The hosts haven't made the best of starts to their Serie A season, having already been beaten twice, however three of their four matches have been away from home.

Arsenal though have already looked impressive, as they continue their progress under Arteta, and they showed how solid they were by winning 0-1 at Spurs on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid warmed up for their Champions League opener with a 3-0 victory against Valencia at the weekend, and that extended their undefeated run to five matches this season.

Tonight they welcome RB Leipzig to the Metropolitano Stadium, with the visitors also unbeaten this term. The Germans have taken seven points from a possible nine in the Bundesliga, and that includes a victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

I would also fancy Atleti at home though, as they haven't lost here in the Champions League since 2021, and it's currently five home wins in a row in this competition.

Barcelona have made an impressive start to their season, with five wins from five in La Liga, scoring an impressive 17 goals.

Hansi Flick is looking to restore his reputation following an underwhelming spell in international management, but he was successful at Bayern prior to Germany, and I think he will do quite well at the Nou Camp.

It's an away trip to Monaco for his men this evening, and while the French side have won three and drawn one of their four Ligue One fixtures, they aren't really an elite team at this level.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal, Atletico Madrid & Barcelona all to Win SBK 7/2

Now read Kevin Hatchard's Preview of Atletico Madrid v RB Leipzig