Bologna finished ninth in Serie A last season, and it was their home form that enabled them to get that high. They lost just three of their 19 outings on this ground, and they should be good for a point against AC Milan.

The visitors finished fourth in the defence of their title, and their away record was pretty mixed - seven wins, six draws and six defeats.

This is a tricky opening fixture for Stefano Pioli's men, and they will happy to take a point and move on.

The Gunners beat Nottingham Forest in their campaign opener last week, but the 2-1 scoreline was probably a little too close for comfort than they would have wanted.

Mikel Arteta's men will have to be on their game to win at Selhurst Park tonight, but while the Eagles were also victorious in their first match, they were only up against Sheffield United.

Roy Hodgson turned Palace around when he rejoined the club last year, but I don't see them as a top half of the table team this season, and I think they might struggle.

Granada found it tough on their return to La Liga, as they were beaten 3-1 at Atletico Madrid. Things get a little easier this evening though, as they are at home to Real Vallecano.

The visitors are also tipped to be among the relegation candidates this term, but they started well with a 0-2 victory at Almeria.

The hosts showed enough in their trip to Atletico to make me think they can avoid defeat here, and it's not like Vallecano are an elite Spanish club.