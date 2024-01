A cracker at the Riverside

Preston to score at the Bridge

Championship duo to both find the net



Aston Villa have been touted as potential FA Cup winners this season, but they have to overcome a tricky tie at Middlesbrough first, and I definitely see both teams scoring.

Michael Carrick's hosts have blown hot and cold in the Championship this term, and they were beaten 1-3 here by Coventry last weekend.

That made it seven goals conceded across their last four on this ground, but they have only failed to score themselves in two of their last 10.

Unai Emery's visitors are currently on a run of five to see this selection land, and seven of their last eight on the road have followed suit too.



Chelsea face a potential banana skin at home to Preston today, and whatever happens, both teams to score looks like a good price at even money.

The Blues have seen their last four all finish with BTTS backers collecting, and in 14 competitive home games this season, they have only kept four clean sheets.

Their Championship opponents are out of form, having lost four of their last five, but they are more than capable of scoring at the Bridge.



Our final selection is another both teams to score one, and it's an all-Championship affair between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff.

The Owls have improved under Danny Röhl, as he has led them to six wins from the 15 matches he has taken charge of.

The Bluebirds have had an up and down campaign, but they are still in ninth place, and they won 1-2 at QPR on New Year's Day.

These two clubs met in the league here just two weeks ago, and it finished 1-2 to the visitors. Expect another encounter with no clean sheets.