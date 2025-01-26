The Daily Acca: Goals on Sunday in this 9/2 treble

FA Cup repeat at Villa Park

Aston Villa's unbeaten run of six came to an end in Monaco during the week - a loss that saw them drop out of the top eight in the Champions League, with just one round of fixtures to go.

West Ham have had the week off to lick their wounds from their 0-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace last Saturday, and Graham Potter will have been working his players hard on the training pitch to implement how he wants his team to play.

A trip to Villa Park is far from easy, with the hosts having only been beaten here twice all season, in all competitions. Clean sheets have been a rarity though - just two in their last 10 - and this selection landed in the other eight.

The Hammers failed to find the net in that aforementioned loss to the Eagles, but prior to that they beat Fulham 3-2, and in Potter's first game in charge of the club, they scored in their 2-1 defeat here in the FA Cup.

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United once again required a late goal to secure a win on Thursday, eventually beating Rangers 2-1 in the Europa League.

That was their fifth match in a row to finish with both teams scoring, and I can't see that trend stopping at Craven Cottage this evening.

Fulham beat Leicester 0-2 at the King Power last weekend, and they could potentially move as high as eighth with a victory today.

Marco Silva's men have actually gone four without a win at home though, as since their 3-1 success over Brighton in early December, they have drawn all four of their matches.

As far as the goals go, 10 of their 11 at the Cottage have seen BTTS backers collect, with the exception being a 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Lazio had been outsiders in the title race up until a few weeks ago, but their form has tailed off, with just three wins from their last eight in Serie A - losing on three occasions.

Fiorentina's recent results have also taken a turn for the worse, as they are now winless in seven in all competitions, and they haven't recorded a league victory since a 1-0 success over Cagliari on December 8th.

Putting the ball in the net hasn't been too much of a problem for them though, and five of their last six have ended with goals for both teams.

The hosts have been pretty dominant in front of their own fans this term, but it's just two clean sheets from 10 Serie A fixtures at home, with a BTTS conversion rate of 70%.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Aston Villa v West Ham, Fulham v Man United & Lazio v Fiorentina SBK 9/2

