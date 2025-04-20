The Daily Acca: Goals on Sunday in this 9/2 shot

Reds to send Leicester down in a goal-fest

No clean sheets in Bologna

Milan and Atalanta to entertain

Liverpool can move one step closer to clinching the title at the King Power this afternoon, while also confirming Leicester's relegation back to the Championship.

The Foxes have to win all six of their remaining matches to get to 36 points, and with Wolves in 17th already on 35, the situation is hopeless for Ruud van Nistelrooy's men.

Arne Slot's visitors bounced back from their defeat at Fulham to beat West Ham last weekend, and while they aren't firing on all cylinders, they are still capable of racking up a few goals here.

Their latest away outing finished with five goals in the game, and three of their last four on the road saw this selection land. Meanwhile, the hosts have shipped 21 goals across their last eight on this ground.

We have a title race on our hands in Italy, with Inter currently holding the upper hand over Napoli on goal difference - but they do have this game in hand.

Simone Inzaghi's team are still on for an unprecedented treble following their Champions League success over Bayern during the week, but that game could have a lasting impact on them ahead of this trip to Bologna.

The hosts have exceeded expectations again this season, bouncing back from losing their manager and a couple of key players during the summer.

They are currently fifth, just two points off fourth place, and they have taken 19 points from the last 21 available at home.

Both teams to score backers have been successful in four of Bologna's last five on their own patch, while the visitors are currently on a run of six in all competitions to finish with goals for both teams.

Atalanta were in the Serie A title race, but their form has tailed off in the last couple of months, and with a 10 point gap to the leaders, they are now looking over their shoulders rather than ahead.

The one positive for them has been their away form, and while they did lose at Fiorentina last time, prior to that they had been 12 unbeaten - winning on nine occasions.

Their last three road victories were all to nil, but their run of clean sheets ended in the aforementioned loss in Florence, and seven of Milan's last eight at the San Siro have seen both teams score.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 Goals in Leicester v Liverpool and BTTS in both Bologna v Inter and AC Milan v Atalanta SBK 9/2

