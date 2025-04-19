Sunday Premier League Tips: Back 4/1 Fulham against Chelsea with Betfair Exchange

Fulham fancied

Goals at Portman Road

Rough and tumble Scandinavian

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now!

Fulham vs Chelsea - 14:00

Fulham's European hopes took a hit on Monday down on the South Coast.

Antoine Semenyo gave Bournemouth the lead inside the opening minute and that was the only goal of the game.

A draw would have probably been a fair result with 0.39 xG between the teams but the Cottagers left empty handed.

That result left Marco Silva's side ninth on goal-difference, level on points with the Cherries and six in the wake of Sunday's opponents Chelsea.

Luckily for Fulham's top six ambitions, they have an ace up their sleeve; their record against fellow European hopefuls.

The defeat against Bournemouth was only their fourth in 13 games against sides above them in the table.

At the Cottage, they've played the top eight six times and only dropped points twice, beating Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and drawing with Arsenal on their own patch.

Interestingly, those three wins were coupled with both teams to score and that is the angle here. Both teams have scored in 11 of Fulham's 13 games against the top eight.

Opponents Chelsea's form is poor.

Enzo Maresca's season at Stamford Bridge has followed an identical trajectory to his last campaign with Leicester.

In the first half of both seasons, his clubs were flying, scoring at will and not conceding many.

Like at the King Power, Chelsea have lost their attacking freedom since mid-winter, the goals have dried up and they are sliding down the table.

Across their last 16, the Blues have only taken 20 points from a possible 48 and averaged 1.19 goals and conceded 1.25 per game.

Recommended Bet Back Fulham to win & both teams to score EXC 5.3

Ipswich vs Arsenal - 14:00 (Sky Sports)

It feels like the shackles are off for both clubs.

Ipswich are confined to relegation, they start the weekend 14 points from safety and their campaign effectively ended with the home defeat against Wolves.

A win on that afternoon would've shortened the gap between the clubs to six points but the loss effectively sealed their return to the Championship.

In a weird way, they played with a lot more freedom in the following game at Chelsea.

The Tractor Boys were clinical in the first half and led by two goals at the interval. Although Kieran McKenna said they played better in the second half, ultimately they drew 2-2.

Although it would be a huge feat to beat Arsenal on Sunday, they certainly have the firepower to bloody the visitors' nose.

Ipswich have scored at Anfield, the Etihad, Stamford Bridge and Villa Park. At home, they have netted in half of their eight games against the top eight.

At 1.981/1 with the Betfair Exchange, backing both teams to score appeals.

Opponents Arsenal's title charge fell away with a whimper. But the disappointing domestic season has been diluted with a Champions League charge.

The Gunners were immense across the two legged victory over Real Madrid to reach the semi-finals and that performance takes the pressure off their top flight campaign.

Arsenal have conceded in their last three Premier League games and four of their last five. The absence of Gabriel Magalhães doesn't help and it wouldn't be a surprise to see another clean sheet go wanting at Portman Road.

Recommended Bet Back Both teams to score EXC 2.04

Manchester United vs Wolves - 14:00

Jorgen Strand Larsen statistics paint an interesting picture. A rough and tumble, goalscoring Scandinavian.

In 30 Premier League appearances this term, he has netted 12 goals and picked up four cards.

Larsen has hit a real purple patch recently, netting five times and picking up two bookings across his last five appearances.

Over this period, he has committed 11 fouls, he averages 1.4 across the campaign and at a touch over even money, backing him to commit 2+ fouls appeals at Old Trafford.