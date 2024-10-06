The Daily Acca: Goals on Sunday in this 11/2 treble

Prepared to be entertained at the Amex

Milan to keep the goals flowing

Spanish duo to score at least once each

Goal backers will have their eyes on the Amex today, and I am no different as I am expecting a high-scoring affair between Brighton and Tottenham.

Spurs head to the South Coast on a five match winning streak in all competitions, with the highlight being their 0-3 victory at Old Trafford last weekend.

The Seagulls weren't involved in midweek action, so they have had time to stew on their 4-2 loss at Chelsea, in a game that was full of defensive errors.

That Stamford Bridge defeat was their third match on the bounce to finish with at least four goals, and the visitors have seen two of their six league outings follow suit.

The goal hunt takes us to Italy now, and Over 2.5 backers should be able to collect in the beautiful city of Florence.

Fiorentina beat Welsh side, TNS, in the Europa Conference League during the week, and while that was their second straight clean sheet, prior to that it had been just one from seven this season.

AC Milan couldn't continue their good Serie A form in the Champions League on Tuesday, as they lost 1-0 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Paulo Fonseca will at least hope that his team can make it four league victories in a row tonight, but the important stat to note for this selection is that all six of their Serie A matches have finished with at least three goals.

We finish in Spain, where we can get even money on both teams to score in the game between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid, and I feel that's a shade generous.

Diego Simeone will be smarting from his team's performance in the Champions League on Wednesday, as they slumped to a 4-0 loss at Benfica.

A last-gasp equaliser against Real Madrid had extended their unbeaten run to the season, but that came crashing down in Portugal, and Simeone will want an immediate response.

The hosts also lost in European action during the week, going down 1-2 here to Anderlecht. Two of their last three in all competitions have now finished with goals for both teams, as have three of Atleti's last five.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 Goals in Brighton v Tottenham, Over 2.5 Goals in Fiorentina v AC Milan, and BTTS in Sociedad v Atletico Madrid SBK 11/2

Now check out these Premier League Sunday Bet Builders