Palace to keep their scoring run going

Brentford and Wolves to go on the attack

A Christmas cracker from Goodison

Christmas didn't come early for Chelsea, as they were beaten 2-1 at Molineux on Christmas Eve, and they now host a Crystal Palace side that have picked up a couple of decent draws from their two latest outings.

Roy Hodgson's men are winless in seven, but they have played well in their last three, and they have scored in all but one of their last nine matches - seven of which have seen this selection land.

The Blues have also seen seven of their last nine end with goals for both teams, and it's just two clean sheets at Stamford Bridge this term.

The Bees have now lost their last three matches, and it's actually five defeats from six, in the wider picture. They are down to 14th in the table, and Thomas Frank's side need a victory this evening to arrest that slide.

Wolves are the visitors to the Gtech Community Stadium this evening, and they will have a spring in their step following their victory over Chelsea.

The downside for Gary O'Neil's team is that they have lost four on the bounce on their travels - conceding 10 goals in the process. The upside for us, however, is that they have scored in seven of their last eight away from home.

It's also worth noting that BTTS backers have collected in seven of Brentford's nine at home this season.

Man City have won just one of their last six Premier League fixtures, but it's been a good festive period for them so far, with all of their title rivals dropping points, while they were away at the Club World Cup.

Pep Guardiola's team are currently eight points behind leaders, Liverpool, but they do have two games in hand. The first of those is against the Reds' neighbours, Everton, which will not be easy.

The Toffees were beaten at Spurs on Saturday, but it was a narrow 2-1 loss, and prior to that they had won four on the bounce in the league.

I am expecting goals in this one, with City's defence not being what it once was, and Everton unlikely to keep a clean sheet of their own.