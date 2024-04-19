The Daily Acca: Goals in Italy in this 9/2 shot

Juventus to rediscover their scoring touch

Oxford to cement their Play-off place

Nice to get a confidence boosting win

Juventus' title challenge faded away in 2024, but they should still easily finish in the top four, and they will still have hopes of catching AC Milan for second.

Their recent form hasn't been great, and while it's just one defeat in five in Serie A, they won once during that period too. The goals haven't exactly been flowing in their matches, but BTTS backers have at least collected in two of their last four on the road.

The hosts have managed to pull away from the relegation zone, but the gap is still only four points, and they could do with a couple more victories. As for goals, they are currently on a run of seven for both teams to score on this ground.

Oxford are looking to cement their position in the League One Play-off places, and if they win tonight, they will be up to fifth and five points clear of seventh - who will only have six points left to play for.

Stevenage are in ninth, and while they can still mathematically make the top six, it must be a million to one shot. They have faltered just at the wrong time, and they head to the Kassam Stadium having won just one of their last 10.

The selection were beaten by Lincoln during the week, but prior to that it had been three straight wins - scoring 13 goals and conceding none.

Nice and Lorient meet at Allianz Riviera this evening, with both teams needing the win for very different reasons.

The hosts are aiming to secure European football for next season, and they still have some hope that it will be the Champions League. They haven't been firing on all cylinders of late, but prior to February their home form had been very good.

The visitors are third from bottom and they have taken just one point from the last 12 available. Overall this term they have lost 50% of their away matches.

Back Oxford & Nice to Win, and BTTS in Cagliari v Juventus @ around 5.59/2 Bet now

Now check out this Fantasy Premier League advice