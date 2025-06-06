The Daily Acca: Goals for England in this 5/2 Treble

England to run up a score

Austria to open up with a win

No worries for Holland in Finland

The Three Lions have won their opening two World Cup Qualifiers relatively convincingly, and while they now leave the home comforts of Wembley, an away trip to Andorra is arguably easier than what they have faced so far.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that his team can run up a bit of a score against a nation that are ranked 173rd in the world, but the German has urged England's supporters not to "over expect".

That being said, Harry Kane and a returning Ivan Toney will be champing at the bit to score a few goals, and there are more than enough creative players in the squad to create opportunities for them.

Odds-against for five goals or more seems relatively fair enough to me, and Albania beat Andorra 3-0 when the hosts were last in action.

Austria kick-off their World Cup Qualification campaign later than the rest of their group thanks to their Nations League commitments, and they should be able to make a winning start against Romania.

Ralf Rangnick's men were dark horses for the Euros last summer, and while they were impressive in the group stage, they crashed out to Turkey in the next round.

They are a good team though, and I can even forgive their Nations League loss to Serbia most recently - especially as they had a man sent off with the game still in the balance.

Romania beat San Marino last time - but they did concede a goal - and prior to that they were beaten 0-1 at home by Bosnia. That is hardly strong form.

Like Austria, the Dutch are late starters in this competition, but they too can put three points on the board when they head to Finland tonight.

The hosts have taken four points from a possible six available so far, but they scraped past Malta, and could only draw at Lithuania a few days later.

Holland ran Spain close in the Nations League, and Ronald Koeman's men were good in the Euros too, before ultimately being knocked out by England in the semis.

Recommended Bet Back Over 4.5 Goals in Andorra v England, and both Austria & Netherlands to Win SBK 5/2

